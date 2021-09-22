×
Former World Long Drive Champion debuts hitting near 400-yard drives

Sep 22, 2021

Eddie Fernandes won the long drive competition in 2018 with a 480-yard bomb. He makes his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week at Pebble Beach and is hitting drives nearly 400 yards at 50 years old.