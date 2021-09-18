×
K.J. Choi’s Round 2 highlights from Sanford International

Sep 18, 2021

In the second round of 2021 Sanford International, K.J. Choi carded a 4-under 66 to get to 11-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.