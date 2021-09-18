×
Cobey beats Leukemia and gets advice on first tee shot from Steve Stricker

Sep 19, 2021

Cobey had a three-year battle with leukemia and is now on the other side, a healthy 10-year-old. He got some advice from Steve Stricker on hitting the ceremonial first tee shot at the Sanford International.