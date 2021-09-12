×
David Toms wins in playoff at Ascension Charity Classic

Sep 12, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic, David Toms carded a 5-under 66 to get to 10-under for the tournament and force a playoff with Dicky Pride, who he would defeat in one hole for his second PGA TOUR Champions victory.