Mike “Fluff” Cowan throws first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game

Sep 08, 2021

Legendary caddie Mike “Fluff” Cowan is in St. Louis for the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic and he threw out the first pitch at the September 7th game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers. Believe it or not, it’s the first time he’s ever thrown a first pitch at a ball game. Fluff played baseball growing up in Maine. He was a catcher.