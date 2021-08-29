×
Joe Durant’s Round 3 winning highlights from The Ally Challenge

Aug 29, 2021

In the final round of The Ally Challenge 2021, Joe Durant carded a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke win over the field for his fourth PGA TOUR Champions victory.