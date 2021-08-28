×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bernhard Langer’s Round 2 highlights from The Ally Challenge

Aug 29, 2021

In the second round of The Ally Challenge 2021, Bernhard Langer carded a 6-under 66 to get to 14-under for the tournament, placing him in a tie for the lead with Doug Barron heading into the weekend.