Doug Barron's incredible winning highlights and interview at 2021 Shaw Charity Classic

Aug 17, 2021

Doug Barron finished birdie, birdie, birdie to win his second PGA TOUR Champions event at the 2021 Shaw Charity Classic. After clinching victory he had an all-time celebration and then gave an interview you’ve got to see.