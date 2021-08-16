×
Vijay Singh hires local caddie for Shaw Charity Classic

Aug 16, 2021

Prior to to the 2021 Shaw Charity Classic, Vijay Singh was left searching for a caddie after his regular one was not able to attend due to a family conflict. Singh would end up hiring a local caddie, Carter, who works in the bag shop at Canyon Meadows, site of the Shaw Charity Classic.