×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jim Furyk wins at the U.S. Senior Open

Jul 12, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Jim Furyk carded a 1-over 71 to finish at 7-under for the tournament, good enough for a three-stroke win over the field. CLICK HERE for more video content and Championship coverage.