Jim Furyk leads heading into Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open

Jul 11, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Jim Furyk carded a 4-under 66 to get to 8-under for the tournament and take a four-stroke lead over the field into Sunday. CLICK HERE for more video content and Championship coverage.