Jim Furyk leads by two heading into the weekend at U.S. Senior Open

Jul 10, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Jim Furyk carded a 6-under 64 to get to 4-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend. CLICK HERE for more video content and Championship coverage.