Stephen Ames, Billy Andrade tied for the lead after 18 at the U.S. Senior Open

Jul 09, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade both carded 5-under 65's to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday. CLICK HERE for more video content and Championship coverage.