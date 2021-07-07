×
Commissioner Jay Monahan Surprises Kids with spot at Pebble Beach

Jul 07, 2021

Three participants from the North Florida chapter of The First Tee thought they were getting a tour of the new PGA TOUR Global Home. That’s when Commissioner Jay Monahan surprised them with spots in the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.