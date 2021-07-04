×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Cameron Beckman’s Round 3 highlights in victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods

Jul 04, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Cameron Beckman used a stretch of five-straight birdies from holes 10 through 17 to card a 5-under 67, earning his first victory in 11 years with a score of 13-under par.