Tim Petrovic shows off the inside of his RV

Jun 26, 2021

Tim Petrovic’s home away from home on the road is his RV that he travels tournament-to-tournament in. Inside, he showed the cameras his espresso machine, secret wine drawer, his Bobby Jones videos, his dog Toby, his Boston Red Sox fandom and even played the guitar.