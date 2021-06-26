×
Abrianna Johnson finds passion for golf through the Boys & Girls Clubs

Jun 26, 2021

Abrianna Johnson won the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio Youth of the Year in 2020 and got to play with Tom Lehman in the pro-am at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. She is heading to the University of Akron to study computer science in the fall. Bridgestone is making a $100,000 donation to help increase technology resources and bridge the digital divide.