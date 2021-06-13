×
Jerry Kelly’s Round 3 Highlights from American Family Insurance

Jun 13, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 American Family Insurance Championship, Jerry Kelly carded a 6-under 66, capturing the title for the second-straight year in his home state of Wisconsin.