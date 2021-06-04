×
Retief Goosen's impressive approach leads to birdie at Principal

Jun 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Principal Charity Classic, Retief Goosen lands his approach from the rough within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 10th hole.