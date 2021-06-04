×
Fred Couples dials in approach to set up birdie at Principal

Jun 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Principal Charity Classic, Fred Couples lands his approach from the rough on the green and rolls his ball within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.