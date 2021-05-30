×
Miguel Angel Jimenez hits tight wood to set up eagle at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 31, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Miguel Angel Jimenez hits an impressive fairway wood to a few feet, setting up his eagle at the par-5 13th hole.