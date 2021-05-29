×
Stephen Ames attacks par-5 13th in two at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 30, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Stephen Ames hits an impressive approach to reach the par-5 13th hole in two shots. He would go on to make birdie.