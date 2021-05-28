×
Mark Mielke’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 28, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Mark Mielke lands his tee shot within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 11th hole.