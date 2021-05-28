×
Kenny Perry uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 28, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Kenny Perry lands his tee shot within a few feet of the cup to set up a birdie at the par-3 8th hole.