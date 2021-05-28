×
Darren Clarke dials in approach to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 28, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Darren Clarke lands his approach a few feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 16th hole.