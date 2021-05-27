×
Scott Hebert hits flagstick to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 27, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Scott Hebert hits the flagstick and lands his approach a few feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.