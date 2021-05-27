×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rod Pampling dials in approach to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 27, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Rod Pampling lands his approach within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 15th hole.