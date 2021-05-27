×
Mike Weir uses nice approach to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 27, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Mike Weir lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.