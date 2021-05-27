×
John Smoltz plays 18 holes and then calls baseball game for FOX

May 27, 2021

John Smoltz had a crazy Saturday at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth Georgia. He played his second round in the morning and then drove to a studio to call a Padres vs. Cardinals game for FOX. We went all-access.