Jim Furyk dials in approach to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA

May 27, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Jim Furyk lands his approach from the fairway within a few feet of the cup to set up a birdie at the par-4 10th hole.