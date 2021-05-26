×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods’ status ahead of 2021 Ryder Cup

May 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker provides an update on how Tiger Woods may contribute to the U.S. Team ahead of and during the 43rd Ryder Cup, which will be contested in September at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin. CLICK HERE for more Senior PGA Championship video.