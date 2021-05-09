×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Steve Stricker vs. Alex Cejka highlights from Round 4 at Tradition

May 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Regions Tradition, Steve Stricker carded a 4-under 68, while Alex Cejka carded a 5-under 67. Both getting to 18-under after 72 holes, the two would go to a playoff where Cejka's birdie on the par-5 18th would crown him the winner.