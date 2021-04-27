Jim Furyk helping Jacksonville kids at MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Apr 27, 2021
Jim Furyk and his wife, Tabitha, visited the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, a beneficiary of the Constellation Furyk & Friends coming to Timuquana Country Club in October. The Furyks have long been friends with Mal Washington, a former professional tennis player who was runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.