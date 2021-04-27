×
Jim Furyk helping Jacksonville kids at MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

Apr 27, 2021

Jim Furyk and his wife, Tabitha, visited the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, a beneficiary of the Constellation Furyk & Friends coming to Timuquana Country Club in October. The Furyks have long been friends with Mal Washington, a former professional tennis player who was runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.