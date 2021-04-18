×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Alex Cejka eagles No. 15 at Chubb Classic

Apr 18, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Chubb Classic, Alex Cejka makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.