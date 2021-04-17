×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Miguel Angel Jiménez makes eagle on No. 18 in Round 2 at Chubb Classic

Apr 17, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Chubb Classic, Miguel Angel Jiménez makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.