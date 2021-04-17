×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

David Toms makes birdie on No. 13 at Chubb Classic

Apr 17, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Chubb Classic, David Toms makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.