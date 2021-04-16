×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Kirk Triplett makes birdie putt at Chubb Classic

Apr 16, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Chubb Classic, Kirk Triplett sinks a putt for birdie at the par-5 15th hole.