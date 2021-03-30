Rocky Thompson will be remembered for his charisma, drive to win and dance moves

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 30, 2021
Rocky Thompson passed away at the age of 81 on March 13. He won three times on PGA TOUR Champions and made a combined 611 starts between PGA TOUR and the Champions Tour. He’s best know for his “I am the man” speech, a 52-inch driver and his famous “push-pull” celebration.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.