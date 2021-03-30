×
Rocky Thompson will be remembered for his charisma, drive to win and dance moves

Mar 30, 2021

Rocky Thompson passed away at the age of 81 on March 13. He won three times on PGA TOUR Champions and made a combined 611 starts between PGA TOUR and the Champions Tour. He’s best know for his “I am the man” speech, a 52-inch driver and his famous “push-pull” celebration.