Paralyzed from the chest down, Marcus Williams leans into golf

Mar 11, 2021
Marcus Williams was watching on No. 1 tee at THE PLAYERS Championship on Tuesday when Jerry Kelly stepped outside the ropes to chat. Williams, who is paralyzed from the chest down, picked up golf a year and a half ago and wants to make courses accessible for all.
