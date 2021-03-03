How golf and Hal Sutton saved Freddie Burns’ life

|
Mar 03, 2021
Freddie Burns first started caddying in 1962 for .50 cents just to help his family make ends meet. He then met Hal Sutton’s father as a teenager and it changed his life forever. Burns still caddies on PGA TOUR Champions for Tom Pernice, Jr. Golf saved his life in many ways.
