How golf and Hal Sutton saved Freddie Burns’ life

Mar 03, 2021

Freddie Burns first started caddying in 1962 for .50 cents just to help his family make ends meet. He then met Hal Sutton’s father as a teenager and it changed his life forever. Burns still caddies on PGA TOUR Champions for Tom Pernice, Jr. Golf saved his life in many ways.