Phil Mickelson meets very emotional stage 4 cancer survivor

Feb 28, 2021
Stacy Hurt had a less than 10 percent chance of survival when she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer six years ago. She just was deemed cancer free and got to meet her golf hero Phil Mickelson on Saturday at the Cologuard Classic.
