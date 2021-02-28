×
Phil Mickelson makes par from the water at Cologuard Classic

Feb 28, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Cologuard Classic, after hitting his tee shot to the bank of a water hazard at the par-5 15th hole, Phil Mickelson took off his shoes and socks and got in the water to his second shot, which safely ended up in the rough. From there he would hit the green and two-putt to save par.