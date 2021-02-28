Kevin Sutherland’s Round 3 winning highlights from Cologuard Classic

|
Mar 01, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Cologuard Classic, Kevin Sutherland carded a 4-under 69 to finish at 15-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field for his fifth PGA TOUR Champions victory.
