Kevin Sutherland’s Round 3 winning highlights from Cologuard Classic

Mar 01, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Cologuard Classic, Kevin Sutherland carded a 4-under 69 to finish at 15-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field for his fifth PGA TOUR Champions victory.