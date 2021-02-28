×
Inspiring story of stage 4 cancer and love

Feb 28, 2021

Mike and Carole fell in love after meeting doing advocacy work fighting for their respective lives. Mike, who continues to fight colorectal cancer, got to play in the pro-am at the Cologuard Classic with Jerry Kelly. Mike also hit the ceremonial tee shot before Round 1.