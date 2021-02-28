Inspiring story of stage 4 cancer and love

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Feb 28, 2021
Mike and Carole fell in love after meeting doing advocacy work fighting for their respective lives. Mike, who continues to fight colorectal cancer, got to play in the pro-am at the Cologuard Classic with Jerry Kelly. Mike also hit the ceremonial tee shot before Round 1.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.