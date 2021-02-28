Cancer screen saved Scott Cardwell’s life after attending Cologuard Classic

|
Feb 28, 2021
Scott Cardwell was compelled to write a letter to the tournament staff after a trip to the Cologuard Classic pushed him to get screened. Turns out, he had colorectal cancer and the early detection may have saved his life.
