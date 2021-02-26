×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Fred Couples makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Cologuard Classic

Feb 26, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Cologuard Classic, Fred Couples makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.