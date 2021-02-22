×
Charlie Sifford’s legacy lives on in 30-year TOUR employee Keith Newton

Feb 22, 2021

Keith Newton, Director of Operations on PGA TOUR Champions, became very close with Charlie Sifford during his career on the road working tournaments. Sifford helped to blaze the trail for Newton to enjoy a successful career in golf.