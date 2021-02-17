Phil Mickelson shines in first two Champions Tour starts

|
Feb 17, 2021
Best of Phil Mickelson at his first two PGA TOUR Champions starts, the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. No player has ever won their first three starts.
