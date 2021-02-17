×
Phil Mickelson shines in first two Champions Tour starts

Feb 17, 2021

Best of Phil Mickelson at his first two PGA TOUR Champions starts, the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. No player has ever won their first three starts.