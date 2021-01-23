×
Retief Goosen uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 24, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Retief Goosen lands his tee shot within a few feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.