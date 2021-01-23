×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jerry Kelly's impressive second leads to birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 24, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Jerry Kelly lands his second shot from the rough on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 10th hole.